COVID-19: Deaths at King Koti hospital, petition filed with SHRC

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged with the state Human rights commission over the death of three people due to lack of oxygen. The state general secretary of BC welfare association Rachala Yugandhar goud lodged the complaint with the human rights panel.

In his complaint he said that the principal secretary of the health department of the state Hyderabad DMHO hospital superintendent and the Nodal Officer of the hospital were responsible for the deaths of the three Covid patients. He urged the commission to take action against the responsible officials in the issue. He also urged the commission to issue directions to the state government to provide all basic amenities in all the hospitals of the state.

He also urged the commission to issue orders for the prevention of such incidents in the state in future besides issuing directions to pay Rs.25 lakh compensation to the family members of the victims.