Covid-19 deaths in Brazil top 95,000 with 2.8mn infections

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 5th August 2020 8:01 am IST
Sao Paulo, Aug 5 : Brazil has marked another grim milestone of the Covid-19 pandemic, registering more than 95,000 deaths from the disease after 1,154 patients died 24 hours ago.

The total death toll on Tuesday reached 95,819, while the number of people infected rose to 2,801,921 after tests detected 51,603 new infections in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, the country’s Ministry of Health said that 1,970,767 people have recovered.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

