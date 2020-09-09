COVID-19: Dharavi’s case count rises by nine

On Tuesday, there were 101 active cases in the slum.

By Mansoor Published: 9th September 2020 6:32 pm IST
7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 557 new cases in Rajasthan

Mumbai: Dharavi, the largest slum in Mumbai, reported nine new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which took the count of patients to 2,839, a senior civic official said.

Of the total number of cases, 2,470 patients have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The number of active cases in Dharavi climbed down to 99 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, there were 101 active cases in the slum.

This figure had gone beyond 100 after a gap of over a month.

Dharavi is considered the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh. It is spread over 2.5 lakh square kms of area.

READ:  TN CM announces solatium to family of student who committed suicide

Dharavi’s first COVID-19 case was reported on April 1, about 20 days after the first such patient was found in Mumbai.

Source: PTI
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close