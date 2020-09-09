COVID-19: Dharavi’s case count rises by nine

Mumbai: Dharavi, the largest slum in Mumbai, reported nine new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which took the count of patients to 2,839, a senior civic official said.

Of the total number of cases, 2,470 patients have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The number of active cases in Dharavi climbed down to 99 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, there were 101 active cases in the slum.

This figure had gone beyond 100 after a gap of over a month.

Dharavi is considered the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh. It is spread over 2.5 lakh square kms of area.

Dharavi’s first COVID-19 case was reported on April 1, about 20 days after the first such patient was found in Mumbai.

Source: PTI