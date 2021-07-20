COVID-19: Director public health cautions people against ‘Delta Variant’

Hyderabad: Director of Public Health Dr Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday warned the people to be cautious on the possible hit by Delta variant of the virus.

Talking to press persons at his Koti office here the Director informed that the health wing and other officials are ready to tackle the situation. The people have to wear masks outside and in the house to remain safe. The second wave of the corona pandemic has come down, its effect will continue for another two to three months.

As per directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao we conducted a survey in 11 areas in seven districts for the corona problem. We observe that political meetings are more these days and the leaders are not following the protocols. They must wear the masks and follow protocols to avoid virus spread, he suggested.

Though the people cannot neglect the virus spread and follow corona protocols he instructed. The delta variant may hit the people by air and we need to be more cautious to face protocols, he reiterated. Keeping people’s health in view the political parties have to follow the same. The virus problem may exist for about two years.

The government has taken all measures to contain the spread and improved facilities and vaccination drive, he clarified. The people should fight against the virus of any type by following protocols, like personal hygiene. We cannot ignore washing hands, sanitizing and maintaining physical distance to avoid the virus spreading