COVID-19: Doctors’ federation demands lockdown in Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Telangana Doctors’ Federation started demanding lockdown in the state to save lives. Expressing support for two-week lockdown in the state, the federation claimed that it is needed to prevent state’s health system from collapsing.

According to a report published in the New Indian Express, raising voice in support of lockdown in Telangana, Convenor of Telangana Doctors Federation and Public health specialist Dr. PS Vijayender said that currently, the state is witnessing a lack of availability of hospital beds, short supply of oxygen, ventilators and home care equipment.

Expressing his views over the government’s claim that lockdown would bring life to a standstill and would lead to the total collapse of the economy, he said that due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases, entire families are getting affected and falling into a vicious cycle of hospital bills. Arrange a support system for vulnerable sections of the society in the state and then impose a two-week lockdown, he added.

Wait for two weeks before imposing lockdown in Telangana: Experts

Meanwhile, some experts including Dr. Subodh Kandumuthan, Director of Centre for Health Care Management at Administrative Staff College of India believe that the Telangana government must wait for two weeks before imposing a lockdown in the state.

In the meantime, the state must impose restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, he added.

State government’s stand

Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday made it clear that lockdown will not be imposed in the state.

However, as the spike in COVID-19 cases continued in several parts of the state, the government has extended night curfew in the state till May 15 and imposed restriction on gatherings.

The Chief Secretary of the state has also issued GO imposing restrictions on all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural gatherings.

A maximum of 100 persons can attend the marriages whereas, not more than 20 people are allowed during the last rites.