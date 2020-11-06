Covid-19: Document plasma treatment case studies, says Goa health minister

Panaji, Nov 6 : Health authorities in Goa have been directed to compile and document case studies of the state’s successful use of blood plasma for treatment of Covid-19 cases, health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

Rane also said that he was not in a position to predict a second wave of Covid-19 cases in the state, where 630 persons have died after testing positive and the total coronavirus cases have reached 44,544.

“We have also told our doctors that they should start compiling our case studies about how plasma has helped in saving people’s lives. It is important to digitise and compile this data as it will be beneficial,” Rane told a press conference on Friday.

Plasma therapy along with administration of Remdesivir has been the key part of the Goa government’s treatment protocol for Covid-19 patients in the state.

When asked if there was a spike of Covid-19 cases in Goa, in wake of the upcoming festive season and steadily increasing tourist traffic, Rane said: “The cases are coming down, but you do not know when the spike will come. You have to take precautions. How or when the spike can one, nobody can predict,” Rane said.

“We are fully equipped with dealing with any kind of situation. We are looking at how our existing facilities can be strengthened,” the Health Minister further said.

