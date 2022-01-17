COVID-19: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University postpones all exams

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) exams in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been postponed, BRAOU controller of examinations Dr AVN Reddy announced today.

All exams scheduled to be held till January 30 have been postponed, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Dr Reddy said in a media release.

The postponement of exams comes after the Telangana government extended the closure of educational institutes till January 30. It is to be noted that the government had declared the week-long closure of institutes from January 8-16.

He also stated that new dates for the postponed exams will be published soon.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana on Sunday recorded 2,047 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,09,209. The death toll rose to 4,057 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,174 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (178) and Ranga Reddy (140) district, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 2,013 people recovered from the infection today. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,83,104.

The number of active cases stood at 22,048, the bulletin said. A total of 55,883 samples were tested during the day and the total number examined to date was 3,06,29,520.

The State Cabinet meeting would be held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Rao and the meeting would discuss coronavirus and other issues, it said.