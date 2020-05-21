COVID-19: ECB launches ‘Together Through This Test’ campaign

London: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday launched ‘Together Through This Test, a nationwide campaign shining a light on the work undertaken by the game in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket staff, volunteers and players across the country — from both the professional and the recreational game — have already taken part in over 200 initiatives during lockdown.

Projects include long-distance charity runs, delivering food to the vulnerable and a dedicated phone support service for those left isolated by coronavirus.

The ECB has set up a COVID-19 resource hub focusing on providing physical and mental health support to the general public, delivering fun and educational interactive resources for children in partnership with Chance to Shine and supporting the recreational game by providing emergency funds and resources.

Eileen Whelan-Ash, aged 108, is the world’s oldest international cricketer having represented England either side of the Second World War.

She said: “No cricket was played during the war, but the thought of it kept us going and gave us hope. I think it’s the same now.

“Even without a ball being bowled yet this summer, I’m very proud to see the sport I’ve loved all my life playing its part to help people during this terrible crisis, keeping them hopeful of better times ahead.”

Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director, women’s cricket said: “Our sport means different things to different people but if this crisis has shown us one thing, it’s the way the cricket family pulls together when times are tough.

“We hope this campaign will shine a light on the amazing work being done, help signpost people to the support they need and provide a feeling of hope and solidarity for cricket fans during this challenging time.”

Source: IANS

