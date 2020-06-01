COVID-19 effect: 33 newborn children abandoned by their parents

Hyderabad: During the two-month-long, the poor have immensely suffered. As per the Department of Women and Children Welfare, in the past one month in Telangana, 33 newborn children’s parents abandoned.

All these infants’ ages are no more than six months old. Nine of these instances took place in Hyderabad and all the occurrences happened during the lockdown.

25 of those babies were females.

Officials that state that this tragic trend reflects the realities of the poor families whose livelihoods have been robbed by the lockdown. These are families who struggle to feed their kids.

The abandoned kids who were found were suffering from malnutrition.

The kids from the city were then shifted to an orphanage.

