COVID-19 effect; Curbs on complainants at police stations

Hyderabad: As the number of COVID-19 cases are swelling in Hyderabad police, many police stations in twin cities are exercising cautions by restricting the entry of complainants to a limited point.

It has been found that a place has been demarcated and a rope is tied restricting the entry of the public who visit police station. Phsyical distancing is also being ensured between the police personnel and the petitioners.

In wake of the recent cases of policemen of various police stations contracting corona virus, the concerned Inspectors are found to be alert and initiating certain measures for safety of the men at the police station.

In the recent cases policemen from Banjara Hills, Tappachabutra, Humayun Nagar have been affected with the virus.