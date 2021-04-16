Covid-19: Eid, other festivals pose challenge for Telangana Govt

Hyderabad; The Eid and other festivals beginning during the Corona pandemic will pose a big challenge to the state Government of Telangana.

The Holy Ramzan which commenced on April 13 will continue till May 13. Sri Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 21 and a week later on April 27, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated.

Since a large number of people participate in these festivals, the state government is taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus. The state government is ensuring that people are not gathered in large numbers in one place.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said that the state government was not expecting the second wave of Corona. But in view of surging cases, the limitations are being imposed.

In spite of the Government’s appeals to the people to use a face mask, penalizing the violating motorists by the police, the number of those following Covid-19 protocoals is not more than 45%.

In the current situation, it is felt that the Police and the Municipal officials must strictly impose the health rules during the month-long festival season.

People are appealed to use face mask, maintain social distancing, curtail numbers in ceremonies.

The government officials have also appealed to the religious and local leaders to not allow large numbers of people in the mosques and exhort them to use face masks and hand sanitizers and avoid Iftar parties.