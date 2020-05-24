COVID-19: Eid rush missing from Delhi’s Jama Masjid area

New Delhi: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, people in fewer numbers were seen at shops in the area around Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Sunday morning. The place is seemingly missing the usual festival buzz amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Eid will be celebrated in the country tomorrow, except in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where it will be celebrated today. Delhi’s Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines.

“Only a few shops are open here, we will be celebrating Eid this year in a simple manner,” said a customer.

There is extended lockdown and social distancing norms have to be followed strictly to prevent the spread of the virus. People have mostly stayed indoors since the first lockdown was enforced in March.

Shopkeepers were seen selling ‘sewaiyan’ ahead of the festival.

Delhi government in its lockdown 4.0 guidelines has allowed the markets to open but shops have to follow the odd-even rule to transact business. The government has also allowed all essential, stand-alone and neighbouring shops to operate.

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community.

Source: ANI

