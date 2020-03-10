menu
COVID-19: Etela inspects thermal screening at Hyderabad Airport

Posted by Sameer Updated: March 10, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendra inspected the thermal screening of passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.

Passengers are thoroughly screened at airports in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

Health desk screens passengers

He instructed the medical staff at the airport that if any passenger is suspected of having coronavirus, he or she should be isolated and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further tests.

All the international passengers are being screened by the health desk.

Source: ANI
