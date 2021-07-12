COVID-19: Expecting third wave, AP govt imposes night curfew

Hyderabad: In anticipation of a third COVID-19 wave, the Andhra Pradesh government today put in place a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. to combat the ongoing pandemic. All commercial establishments can operate from 6 a.m. onwards but have to stop functioning by 9 p.m, to make way for the curfew an hour later at 10 p.m.

The COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided that it was mandatory for every individual to wear face masks,and that non-compliance would to be charged with a fine of Rs. 100. The government also enforced Section 144 to restrict mass gatherings and has now made it compulsory for all individuals to maintain a physical distance of five feet between each other.

Moreover, a Whatsapp number is to be set up to chronicle photographs of curfew violators.

The AP chief minister instructed authorities to conduct COVID-19 tests in a focused manner to ensure that those who need it receive proper medical services. He also instructed officials to complete the establishment of oxygen generation plants. Teachers of private and government schools are to be vaccinated earlier to aid smooth functioning once schools reopen and based on the availability of vaccines, degree students are to be vaccinated in camps conducted in their respective colleges, said a press release from the AP government on Monday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also cautioned authorities against other diseases like dengue which could affect people in the monsoon season and asked them to have a sensible plan formulated keeping in mind the treatment of children for COVID-19. So far 28,680 active cases of COVID-19 are present in Andhra Pradesh with 5,695 patients seeking treatment in hospitals and 4,976 people receiving the same at COVID-19 care centers, added the release.