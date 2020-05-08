COVID-19 fast spreading in India; May reach 3 lakh by month end

Hyderabad: The number of people getting infected with novel coronavirus is increasing every day in the country. Just 30 cases were found on March 5 in India, however by May 5, just two months after its outbreak, the tally surge to nearly 49400. If the virus continues to spread with this pace, the number of positive cases may reach to 3 lakh by the end of the month.

The table shows the rate at which the virus is spreading in the country.

Date Number of positive cases found March 05 30 March15 114 March 25 657 March 31 1397 April 05 4289 April 10 7600 April 20 18539 April 30 34863 May 05 49400 May 07 54000

If the virus continues to spread with this pace, the tally will reach 70000 by May 10th, 140000 by May 20th and 3 lakh by the end of this month.

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.