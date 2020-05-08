menu
COVID-19 fast spreading in India; May reach 3 lakh by month end

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Updated: May 08, 2020, 5:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: The number of people getting infected with novel coronavirus is increasing every day in the country. Just 30 cases were found on March 5 in India, however by May 5, just two months after its outbreak, the tally surge to nearly 49400. If the virus continues to spread with this pace, the number of positive cases may reach to 3 lakh by the end of the month.

The table shows the rate at which the virus is spreading in the country.

Date Number of positive cases found
March 05         30
March15 114
March 25        657
March 31      1397
April 05          4289
April 10         7600
April 20        18539
April 30        34863
May 05        49400
May 07 54000

If the virus continues to spread with this pace, the tally will reach 70000 by May 10th, 140000 by May 20th and 3 lakh by the end of this month.

