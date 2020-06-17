COVID-19: Fee at TS government-designated private hospitals set

Hyderabad: Apart from Gandhi Hospital – which also has a facility to test samples collected from COVID-19 suspects – Isolation Wards have been established at Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases (Fever Hospital), Nallakunta, and Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda. Moreover, according to the officials Chest Hospital and King Koti Hospital would soon be taking samples for COVID test.



Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday announced that private hospitals in the state have been allowed to test people for coronavirus, however, they will have to follow testing rates set by the government and should not exceed the limit.

For private hospitals, the government has fixed Rs 2,200 for conducting coronavirus test, while Rs 4,000 for isolation beds.

Furthermore, Rs 7,500 have been set for facilitating ICU beds without ventilator support while Rs 9,000 with the ventilator.

The health minister further said that the government will also speed up testing in Hyderabad and 30 other nearby regions.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary Somesh Kumar has said those who are coming to government hospitals for treatment can come as the government is fully prepared while those wanted to be treated in private hospitals can go there for treatment.

However, strict action will be taken against private hospitals if found to be violating government guidelines or taking advantage of somebody’s helplessness.

