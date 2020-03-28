COVID-19: Fever Hospital patient cry for help

Hyderabad: A video that has gone viral showed how a couple who was quarantined at the Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, spending time there.

The couple has complained that the hospital has failed to provide them with basic facilities like medicines, water, food and toilet.

It is seen in the video that the room in which the couple is staying has broken glass windows allowing swarms of mosquitoes to buzz around freely and bite at their pleasure.

The women has said, “There is no doctor or nurse to take care of us. Neither do we have proper washrooms nor proper beds. In case of any emergency we need to run to next cabin which is far away.”

“The conditions here would surely kill me. No treatment, no food, no water and a lot of mosquitoes are enough to kill me. The virus does not have to do any additional effort to take me to the angel of death.” She added.

She asks all those who have watched her video to intervene and get her help.

