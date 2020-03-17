COVID-19: Fifth case detected in Telangana

Hyderabad: Medical Health department had detected one more person of COVID-19 positive case, this time an Indonesian citizen on a visit to Karimnagar, taking the number of positive cases reported in Telangana to five.

According to the official sources, the person was part of a group of 10 people from Indonesia who were in Karimnagar for a religious meet. The group were travelling with three Indians and they are also under quarantine at Gandhi Hospital here.

Health Minister Etala Rajender said the person had come along with the group to India on March 9 and took a train from Delhi and reached Hyderabad.

The Health Minister, who reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness on Tuesday, said all the contacts of four COVID-19 positive cases have tested negative. The first COVID-19 positive patient from Hyderabad with a travel history to Dubai had 88 contacts, the second patient, a 24-year-old girl with a travel history to Italy had 42 close contacts, the third one with a travel history to Netherlands had 69 persons who came in close contact with him while the fourth positive patient from Hyderabad with a travel history to Scotland had 11 close contacts.