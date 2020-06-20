COVID-19: Five deaths, 546 new cases reported in Telangana

By Sameer Published: June 20, 2020, 11:08 pm IST
coronavirus

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 546 new infections and five deaths being reported, taking the tally in the state to 7,072 and fatalities to 203.

Fresh cases

Of the 546 fresh cases, 458 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 50 cases.

A state government bulletin said 3,506 people have been discharged so far, while 3,363 were under treatment.

3188 samples tested

According to the bulletin, 3,188 samples were tested on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 53,757 samples have been tested.

Raja Singh

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh on Saturday said his gunman has tested positive for the virus and that he underwent the test whose result is awaited.

In a video message, he expressed confidence that he would defeat the virus even if he tested positive.

Source: PTI
Categories
HyderabadTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close