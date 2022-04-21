COVID-19 fourth wave unlikely in Telangana: DPH Srinivas Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana director of public health, Dr G Srinivas Rao, said that going by serological surveys conducted in Telangana, the state is unlikely to witness a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Rao told the media on Thursday that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in China, Taiwan and Egypt, along with the Indian states of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the virus is in control in Telangana and only about 20-25 cases are being reported per day.

The serological survey, was conducted in Telangana with a total of 14,179 participants from the general population and 3,843 health care workers.

It was found that 92.9% of the sample in the general public and 93.1% of healthcare workers had antibodies. The highest seropositivity (presence of antibodies) was found in Hyderabad at 97%.