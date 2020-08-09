COVID-19: Function Hall owners hit by lockdown

Hyderabad: Night curfew has lifted in the city. It was to prevent late-night gatherings or crowding around any shop or markets.

Although the government of Telangana has lifted the night curfew and lockdown, it has not allowed function halls to run at night.

The government had given permission for only 50 persons in a function hall. There are nearly 70 – 80 persons including waiters, chef, watchmen, electricians and stage decorators who are working in the function halls and are now struggling for their needs.

According to a report, only 20 per cent function halls were run by their owners and mostly it will give on rent or lease.

The function hall owners and the care taker of wedding halls requested the government to give permission for the functions or marriages in function halls as all the restrictions and night curfew had lifted.

They believe that the government will accept their request and give permission for marriage and reception functions in function halls.