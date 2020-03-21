COVID-19: Gau Mutra party held in Delhi

New Delhi: Swamy Chakar Padi Maharaj had organized Cow Urine Party in the state capital to fight the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

“I had thrown this party to protect the people from coronavirus,” said Swami.

“The government must start distributing cow dung and urine everywhere; especially at the airports,” he added.

A large number of people were witnessed during the event.

