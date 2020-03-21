menu
search
21 Mar 2020, Sat
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

COVID-19: Gau Mutra party held in Delhi

Posted by Mohd Aslam Hussain Updated: March 21, 2020, 2:50 pm IST
COVID-19: Gau Mutra party held in Delhi

New Delhi: Swamy Chakar Padi Maharaj had organized Cow Urine Party in the state capital to fight the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

“I had thrown this party to protect the people from coronavirus,” said Swami.

 “The government must start distributing cow dung and urine everywhere; especially at the airports,” he added.

A large number of people were witnessed during the event.

Also Read
To fight COVID-19,Hyderabad cops crackdown on function halls

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved