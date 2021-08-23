COVID-19: GHMC issues ‘100% vaccinated’ certificates on day 1 of special drive

Hyderabad: With an aim to achieve 100 percent COVID-19 vaccinated, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)began its special drive. On the first day of the programme, the civic body also issued ‘100% vaccinated’ certificates in its divisions.

Under the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination special drive, the GHMC aims to cover 5,200 residential colonies, localities and slums across GHMC and Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) areas. The GHMC has deployed 175 mobile vaccination centres across 150 areas in its limits and an additional 25 vehicles in the SCB area. Each vehicle will have two vaccinators and one data entry operator.

GHMC officials went door-to-door to vaccinate people over the age of 18. Teams will inform the concerned areas in advance and vaccinate them. Under the special drive, officials from the civic body are also expected to motivate people to get vaccinated and they will be informed of the vaccination centres in their area together with date and time in advance.

Staff of the civic body’s entomology wing, workers of Asha and Anganwadi will visit homes and prepare a list of people who have not yet been vaccinated, and the same will be handed over to the ministry of health. A vaccination sticker will also be placed on the doors of every vaccinated home. A fully vaccinated colony certificate will also be given to resident welfare associations (RWAs) if their housing society completes 100% vaccination.

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar appealed to the people to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated in this special drive. To avail the facility you can call on GHMC helpline and ask about the vaccination centre nearest to your place.

According to the CoWIN website, Telangana has administered around 1.68 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of August 22. Out of those 1.68 crore jabs, 1.25 crore were first doses and more than 42 lakhs were second doses. In Hyderabad, 35,64,148 vaccine doses were administered, of which 26,26,972 were first doses and 9,37,176 were second doses.