COVID-19: GHMC seals 66 public firms for disobeying Govt order

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed 66 schools, coaching centres, gyms, study halls, bars and pubs for disobeying the Telangana Government order to shut down such premises till March 31.

Whereas, the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 as pandemic and instructed the state governments to take all such measures as may be necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

Establishments/Institutes running in violation of Govt. Orders being sealed by EVDM officers. Enforcement teams are on field and conducting inspections in all areas of the city. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/vM5WvLnOfE — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) March 16, 2020

The GHMC invoked Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 read with all the enabling provisions of Chapter III of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.





The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster wing of the corporation formed 18 teams to ensure compliance with the Government Order implemented to control the deadly Coronavirus.

#Coronavirus#COVID19@Director_EVDM has deployed 18 teams to ensure state govt's orders for closure of certain organizations are implemented.



Till now 66 institutions/Gymnasiums/Schools/Bars & Pubs etc, have been sealed which have violated the orders issued by the government. pic.twitter.com/JCIZoqW2Q6 — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) March 17, 2020

The state government has issued orders on Friday last, to asking a wide range of public firms to shutdown operations till March 31.

Also, the government directed the civic body officials to ensure strict implementation of the above instructions without any deviations and take all necessary actions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 Virus.

“Tip-off that malls, hyper markets, and some commercial establishments are hosting public congregations. We issued notices to all public firms, asking them to desist from such activities,” said Viswajit Kampati, Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing of the GHMC.

List of Establishments sealed by the Directorate of EV&DM



Sl.No. Type of Establishment Zone 1 Gym Charminar 2 Gym Charminar 3 Gym Khairatabad 4 Function Hall Khairatabad 5 Institute Khairatabad 6 Institute Khairatabad 7 Institute Khairatabad 8 Institute Khairatabad 9 Institute Khairatabad 10 Institute Khairatabad 11 Institute Khairatabad 12 Gym Khairatabad 13 Fitness studio Khairatabad 14 Institute Khairatabad 15 Institute Khairatabad 16 Gym Khairatabad 17 School Kukatpally 18 Bar & Restaurant Kukatpally 19 Institute Kukatpally 20 Institute Kukatpally 21 Institute Kukatpally 22 Institute Kukatpally 23 Gym Kukatpally 24 Institute Kukatpally 25 Institute Kukatpally 26 Institute Kukatpally 27 Institute Kukatpally 28 Institute LB Nagar 29 Institute LB Nagar 30 Institute LB Nagar 31 Institute LB Nagar 32 Institute LB Nagar 33 Institute LB Nagar 34 Institute LB Nagar 35 Gym LB Nagar 36 Study Room LB Nagar 37 Study Room LB Nagar 38 Gym LB Nagar 39 Study Room LB Nagar 40 Study Room LB Nagar 41 Institute LB Nagar 42 Institute Secunderabad 43 Institute Secunderabad 44 Institute Secunderabad 45 Study Room Secunderabad 46 Sports Club Secunderabad 47 Gym Secunderabad 48 Sports Club Serlingampally 49 Bar & Restaurant Serlingampally 50 Bar & Restaurant Serlingampally 51 Gym Serlingampally 52 Gym Serlingampally 53 Swimmingpool LB Nagar 54 Gym Charminar 55 School Khairatabad 56 Fitness studio Serlingampally 57 Institute Charminar 58 Institute Khairatabad 59 Bar Serlingampally 60 Institute Charminar 61 Institute Khairatabad 62 Gym Charminar 63 Institute Charminar 64 Institute Khairatabad 65 Swimmingpool Kukatpally 66 Fitness studio Charminar

Moreover, the civic body have issued notices to all the commercial establishments, directing them to screen the visitors using thermal screening devices and also sanitize the entire area and provide hand gloves, masks, sanitizers, to the staff and hand sanitizers to visitors.

