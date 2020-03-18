menu
search
18 Mar 2020, Wed
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

COVID-19: GHMC seals 66 public firms for disobeying Govt order

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Updated: March 18, 2020, 10:32 am IST
COVID-19: GHMC seals 66 public firms for disobeying Govt order
Siasat Daily AMP VersionAMP Version

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed 66 schools, coaching centres, gyms, study halls, bars and pubs for disobeying the Telangana Government order to shut down such premises till March 31.

Whereas, the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 as pandemic and instructed the state governments to take all such measures as may be necessary to contain the spread of the virus.     

The GHMC invoked Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 read with all the enabling provisions of Chapter III of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster wing of the corporation formed 18 teams to ensure compliance with the Government Order implemented to control the deadly Coronavirus.

The state government has issued orders on Friday last, to asking a wide range of public firms to shutdown operations till March 31.

Also, the government directed the civic body officials to ensure strict implementation of the above instructions without any deviations and take all necessary actions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 Virus.

“Tip-off that malls, hyper markets, and some commercial establishments are hosting public congregations. We issued notices to all public firms, asking them to desist from such activities,” said Viswajit Kampati, Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing of the GHMC.

List of Establishments sealed by the Directorate of EV&DM

Sl.No.Type of EstablishmentZone
1GymCharminar
2GymCharminar
3GymKhairatabad
4Function HallKhairatabad
5InstituteKhairatabad
6InstituteKhairatabad
7InstituteKhairatabad
8InstituteKhairatabad
9InstituteKhairatabad
10InstituteKhairatabad
11InstituteKhairatabad
12GymKhairatabad
13Fitness studioKhairatabad
14InstituteKhairatabad
15InstituteKhairatabad
16GymKhairatabad
17SchoolKukatpally
18Bar & RestaurantKukatpally
19InstituteKukatpally
20InstituteKukatpally
21InstituteKukatpally
22InstituteKukatpally
23GymKukatpally
24InstituteKukatpally
25InstituteKukatpally
26InstituteKukatpally
27InstituteKukatpally
28InstituteLB Nagar
29InstituteLB Nagar
30InstituteLB Nagar
31InstituteLB Nagar
32InstituteLB Nagar
33InstituteLB Nagar
34InstituteLB Nagar
35GymLB Nagar
36Study RoomLB Nagar
37Study RoomLB Nagar
38GymLB Nagar
39Study RoomLB Nagar
40Study RoomLB Nagar
41InstituteLB Nagar
42InstituteSecunderabad 
43InstituteSecunderabad 
44InstituteSecunderabad 
45Study RoomSecunderabad 
46Sports ClubSecunderabad 
47GymSecunderabad 
48Sports ClubSerlingampally
49Bar & RestaurantSerlingampally
50Bar & RestaurantSerlingampally
51GymSerlingampally
52GymSerlingampally
53SwimmingpoolLB Nagar
54GymCharminar
55SchoolKhairatabad
56Fitness studioSerlingampally
57InstituteCharminar
58InstituteKhairatabad
59BarSerlingampally
60InstituteCharminar
61InstituteKhairatabad
62GymCharminar
63InstituteCharminar
64InstituteKhairatabad
65SwimmingpoolKukatpally
66Fitness studioCharminar

Moreover, the civic body have issued notices to all the commercial establishments, directing them to screen the visitors using thermal screening devices and also sanitize the entire area and provide hand gloves, masks, sanitizers, to the staff and hand sanitizers to visitors.   

SIASAT NEWS mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved