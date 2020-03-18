COVID-19: GHMC seals 66 public firms for disobeying Govt order

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed 66 schools, coaching centres, gyms, study halls, bars and pubs for disobeying the Telangana Government order to shut down such premises till March 31.
Whereas, the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 as pandemic and instructed the state governments to take all such measures as may be necessary to contain the spread of the virus.
The GHMC invoked Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 read with all the enabling provisions of Chapter III of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster wing of the corporation formed 18 teams to ensure compliance with the Government Order implemented to control the deadly Coronavirus.
The state government has issued orders on Friday last, to asking a wide range of public firms to shutdown operations till March 31.
Also, the government directed the civic body officials to ensure strict implementation of the above instructions without any deviations and take all necessary actions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 Virus.
“Tip-off that malls, hyper markets, and some commercial establishments are hosting public congregations. We issued notices to all public firms, asking them to desist from such activities,” said Viswajit Kampati, Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing of the GHMC.
| List of Establishments sealed by the Directorate of EV&DM
|Sl.No.
|Type of Establishment
|Zone
|1
|Gym
|Charminar
|2
|Gym
|Charminar
|3
|Gym
|Khairatabad
|4
|Function Hall
|Khairatabad
|5
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|6
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|7
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|8
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|9
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|10
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|11
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|12
|Gym
|Khairatabad
|13
|Fitness studio
|Khairatabad
|14
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|15
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|16
|Gym
|Khairatabad
|17
|School
|Kukatpally
|18
|Bar & Restaurant
|Kukatpally
|19
|Institute
|Kukatpally
|20
|Institute
|Kukatpally
|21
|Institute
|Kukatpally
|22
|Institute
|Kukatpally
|23
|Gym
|Kukatpally
|24
|Institute
|Kukatpally
|25
|Institute
|Kukatpally
|26
|Institute
|Kukatpally
|27
|Institute
|Kukatpally
|28
|Institute
|LB Nagar
|29
|Institute
|LB Nagar
|30
|Institute
|LB Nagar
|31
|Institute
|LB Nagar
|32
|Institute
|LB Nagar
|33
|Institute
|LB Nagar
|34
|Institute
|LB Nagar
|35
|Gym
|LB Nagar
|36
|Study Room
|LB Nagar
|37
|Study Room
|LB Nagar
|38
|Gym
|LB Nagar
|39
|Study Room
|LB Nagar
|40
|Study Room
|LB Nagar
|41
|Institute
|LB Nagar
|42
|Institute
|Secunderabad
|43
|Institute
|Secunderabad
|44
|Institute
|Secunderabad
|45
|Study Room
|Secunderabad
|46
|Sports Club
|Secunderabad
|47
|Gym
|Secunderabad
|48
|Sports Club
|Serlingampally
|49
|Bar & Restaurant
|Serlingampally
|50
|Bar & Restaurant
|Serlingampally
|51
|Gym
|Serlingampally
|52
|Gym
|Serlingampally
|53
|Swimmingpool
|LB Nagar
|54
|Gym
|Charminar
|55
|School
|Khairatabad
|56
|Fitness studio
|Serlingampally
|57
|Institute
|Charminar
|58
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|59
|Bar
|Serlingampally
|60
|Institute
|Charminar
|61
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|62
|Gym
|Charminar
|63
|Institute
|Charminar
|64
|Institute
|Khairatabad
|65
|Swimmingpool
|Kukatpally
|66
|Fitness studio
|Charminar
Moreover, the civic body have issued notices to all the commercial establishments, directing them to screen the visitors using thermal screening devices and also sanitize the entire area and provide hand gloves, masks, sanitizers, to the staff and hand sanitizers to visitors.
