COVID-19: GHMC sets up 63 mini containment zones

Hyderabad: In wake of the incessant surge in COVID-19 cases across city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has again set up as many as 63 containment zones across 30 circles.

According to sources, the mini containment zones are being set up if there are more than five positive cases reported in a locality. To contain the spread of virus, the GHMC authorities are planning to form clusters by allowing the sanitation and medical persons.

The DRF teams of GHMC are concentrating on the sanitation of sodium hypochlorite in densely populated areas of twin cities. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar directed the authorities to strictly enforce the containment zones.

Though night curfew has been imposed in whole Telangana, but the GHMC too has swung into action and started notifying the mini containment zones.