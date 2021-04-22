COVID-19: GHMC sets up 63 mini containment zones

By SM Bilal|   Published: 22nd April 2021 11:10 pm IST
containment zones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In wake of the incessant surge in COVID-19 cases across city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has again set up as many as 63 containment zones across 30 circles.

According to sources, the mini containment zones are being set up if there are more than five positive cases reported in a locality. To contain the spread of virus, the GHMC authorities are planning to form clusters by allowing the sanitation and medical persons.

The DRF teams of GHMC are concentrating on the sanitation of sodium hypochlorite in densely populated areas of twin cities. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar directed the authorities to strictly enforce the containment zones.

Though night curfew has been imposed in whole Telangana, but the GHMC too has swung into action and started notifying the mini containment zones.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button