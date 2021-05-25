COVID-19: GHMC to provide free hearse van facilities

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will provide vehicles for carrying deceased bodies under its latest service ‘Antim Yatra Rathamulu’ which was launched on Monday to help share the financial burden of people performing the last rites of their loved ones.

The initiative will have the GHMC pressing into service 14 vehicles across the city to carry the deceased to the crematorium or burial ground/graveyard without charging any fee.

The body will be picked from homes and hospitals directly to the crematorium grounds. The services commenced in the Charminar zone on Monday and will commence in other zones from Tuesday.

“The bodies will be disposed of as per Covid-19 guidelines. People can call us directly or avail the service by dialing GHMC’s Covid Control Room- 040 21111111 ,” an official said.

Here’s complete list of contact # zone wise for @GHMCOnline …



to ask for “Antim yatra rathamu” ie to carry the deceased from home / hospital to cremation/ burial ground FREE OF COST



This is done on @KTRTRS instructions in view of # of complaints of ambulance charging heavily pic.twitter.com/Ut4OVyBt6f — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) May 24, 2021

