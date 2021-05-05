COVID-19: GHMC to spray sodium hydrochloride

Published: 5th May 2021
he offices of  Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working under immense pressure as many of the employees working in different wings have contracted COVID-19 virus.
Hyderabad: In view of the rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in the Greater Hyderabad limits, the GHMC is on high alert. In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the GHMC has started to spray the Sodium Hydrochloride on a war footing note.

The areas which have registered the most number of COVID-19 cases along with their adjoining localities have been earmarked for extensive spraying of the Sodium Hydrochloride.

Other places such as hospitals, social places, several government offices, markets, ration shops, ATMs centers, large crowd gatherings places, colonies and other public places have been designated for the spray of the chemicals.

The spray works is being carried out in 30 circles of Greater Hyderabad.

