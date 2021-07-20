COVID-19: Goa adds 132 new cases, two more fatalities

Published: 20th July 2021

Panaji: Goa’s COVID-19 caseload reached 1,69,971, after 132 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 157 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,65,449 and the toll to 3,113, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is now left with 1,409 active cases, he said.

At least 4,836 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 101,0133, the official added.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,971, new cases 132, death toll 3113, discharged 165449, active cases 1409, samples tested till date 10,10,133.

