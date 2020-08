Panaji, Aug 13 : With 570 new coronavirus cases, Goa’s tally breached the 10,000 mark on Thursday, health officials said.

After the addition of 570 new cases, the tally went up to 10,494.

The active cases in the state stood at 3,491, the officials added.

As many as 91 persons have died in Goa since the pandemic broke out in March this year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.