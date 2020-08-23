Covid-19: Goa bank employees want fewer work hours, exemptions

Panaji, Aug 23 : Amid a steady increase in Covid-19 cases in Goa, bank employees in the state have demanded fewer working hours, with a 50 per cent staff ratio and exemption of work for pregnant employees and those with disabilities and comorbidities.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Goa Bank Employees Association has also said that the pandemic is affecting functioning of banks as a significant number of its employees have been infected by the coronavirus.

“The pandemic is threatening the banks’ branches across the state. The number of infected employees in the banks is going up significantly. Many employees are residing in the containment zones. There is fear and anxiety in the minds of the bank employees and public at large visiting these banks’ branches,” the Association said.

The Association also urged the State Level Banking Committee to issue concrete safety protocol measures and guidelines in bank premises and related to dealing with customers, to deal with the pandemic, stating that many banks in the state were not following Union Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines related to social distancing.

“Most bank’s managements have expressed their helplessness in ensuring the Covid-safe environment in the absence of any direction from SLBC while few banks are following independent guidelines issued by their respective head office at pan-India level thereby creating confusion in the minds of the customers and general public as well amongst the employees,” the statement said.

Among the key demands put forth by the Association includes four-hour work days, operating of branches with 50 per cent staff, strict maintenance of social distancing norms, allowing only essential services to function, etc.

“Allow female employees in the family way, lactating women employees, employees with disabilities, employees with serious ailments, employees having comorbidities to work from home by exempting them from attending office as per MHA guidelines,” the Association said in its statement.

“Sanction special leave to employees who cannot attend duties due to transport restrictions and non-availability of public transport, those who are in the containment zones, etc,” the statement also said.

Goa currently has 13,999 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 3,383 of which are active. As many as 144 persons have died due to coronavirus infections in the state ever since the outbreak of the virus in March this year.

