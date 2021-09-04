COVID-19: Goa reports 97 new cases

Panaji: Goa reported 97 new coronavirus infections but no new death on account of the viral infection on Saturday, a health department official said.

The caseload in the state rose to 1,74,347 while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,203.

The number of recovered patients in Goa rose to 1,70,222 with 71 patients getting discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is now 922.

With 5,961 coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the total of samples tested in the state reached 12,31,435.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 1,74,347, New cases 97, Death toll 3,203, Total recoveries 1,70,222, Active cases 922, Samples tested to date 12,31,435.