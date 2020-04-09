COVID-19: UP govt orders fire safety checks of hospitals

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered fire safety checks for all government and private hospitals handling COVID-19 cases, an official said on Thursday.

“State home department has ordered fire safety checks of all medical colleges, government hospitals and private hospitals taken for COVID-19. The check is to be done on Thursday itself, said Director General, Fire department, RK Vishwakarma.

He said directives have been issued to all the fire officers in this regard.

After the safety checks of hospitals, the Fire department officials will present their findings to the head of these establishments, Vishwakarma said .

Source: PTI

