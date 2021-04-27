COVID-19: Govt submits report before Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The State government has submitted its report on the Covid 19 virus management before the high court of the state. It revealed all the details about the steps initiated By it to control the virus and other aspects in the report.It said that it had performed a total of 23.55 lakh tests between April 1 to April 25.

Of this, 4.39 lakh tests are RTPCR tests and the remaining 19.16 lakh are rapid antigen tests. It told the HC it was taking steps to increase the number of the Covid 19 tests. The government also said that a total of 341 people died due to the Covid virus from April 1,2021 to April 25,2021.

It said they the Covid positive rate in the state was 3.5 percent. It also said that the meetings of the experts committee on the virus were going on through online mode. It said that it had initiated steps to regulate pubs and bars and liquor shops in the state and added that the officials of the excise department were making frequent inspections of these establishments.

Talking about allocation of oxygen quota , it said that the central government had allocated 430 metric tonnes of oxygen to the state and added that they were bringing in the oxygen from different areas of the country. Commenting on the steps initiated to control.

The black marketing of Remdisivir injections, it said that it had appointed IAS officer Preethi Meena as supervisory nodal officer.