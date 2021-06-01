COVID-19: Govt.to issue lockdown passes for Lawyers

Hyderabad: The Government on Tuesday announced the issuance of e-passes for practicing Lawyers across the state. As per the orders issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Advocates appearing in the High court and other various courts in the state of Telangana have been permitted to move on from 2PM to 5PM from their residence to office and back on official purpose only.

The orders further say that the lawyers shall apply with the respective Commissionerates, District Superintendent of Police by providing the Advocate’s residential and office address and with https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/.

The Movement is restricted to plying between residence and office during the permitted hours and valid till June 9.