Covid-19: Gujarat to screen people from neighbouring states

Gandhinagar, Feb 22 : In light of the rising number of coronavirus cases in neighbouring states, the Gujarat government on Monday decided to set up border check posts for screening people arriving from these states. Screening facilities at railway stations and airports have also been set up.

Checkposts will come up on the road networks connecting neighboring Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to screen people arriving from them.

Screening will also be carried out at the railway stations at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat and Bhavnagar, as well as all airports. Arrangements for proper treatment of infected passengers have also been facilitated at these places.

Anticipating the rising number of cases, the government has also decided to increase the number of ‘Dhanvantari Raths’ and further strengthen its services. In order to ensure testing facility at nearest location, more testing booths are to be activated and surveillance of ILI/SARI cases to be made more effective.

According to the state Health Department, Gujarat saw 315 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, while 272 patients recovered and one succumbed in Ahmedabad.

The total of active cases is 1,732. On Monday, there were 70 cases recorded in Ahmedabad, 59 in Vadodara, 48 in Surat and 39 in Rajkot, while 10 districts — Surendrangar, Valsad, Porbandar, Patan, Dang, Chhota Udepur, Botad, Bhavangar, Banaskantha and Arvalli — did not record any new case.

As many as 8.13 lakh persons in the state have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 67,300 received their second dose.

