COVID-19: Here are states that eased their lockdowns as cases subsided

Hyderabad: Following a dip in cases compared to early May when a lockdown was imposed in Telangana, the government has opted to gradually relax the restriction timings. The state is currently under lockdown from 6 pm- 6 am only.

The current restrictions will be in place until June 19, after which the state cabinet is likely to ease them further.

However, there is a strict imposition of rules restricting all kinds of congregations. Schools and other public places will continue to remain shut.

After the chaos that the country endured during the second COVID-19 wave, several states went into lockdown to break the further chain of transmission and a load of fatalities faced. Lockdowns considerably contributed to the reduction of COVID-19 cases even in worst-affected states, a siasat.com analysis showed.

Here are the states that have moved towards gradually lifting lockdowns:

Karnataka: In Karnataka, the state government has issued SOPs for the reopening of public parks and industrial units. Restrictions have been eased in all but 11 districts where the numbers are still high.

Tamil Nadu: 27 districts in the state have eased their restrictions, meanwhile the other 11 districts of the state are under strict lockdown rules.

Places of worship and tourist spots will continue to remain closed, while restaurants, bakeries, tea shops and public parks in the state have received permission to reopen with state-run liquor outlets and salons.

Goa: The state government on Sunday extended the state wide curfew till June 21 as the cases are still rising. Positivity rate in the state now stands at 14 per cent, said one official.

Punjab: Shops even with non-essential items will now be allowed to function in the state till 6 pm.

Assam: Government employees who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the state have been asked to report to their respective duty from Monday onwards. A partial lockdown is to be continued across the state of Assam.

Jammu and Kashmir: Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban and Doda are the eight districts where the government has eased the restrictions as there is a drop in the positive COVID 19 cases.

Maharashtra: Last week, the Maharashtra government had announced a five-step unlock plan, under which, the state’s districts have been divided into five levels – based on weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancies. The lockdown-like restrictions have now been eased in 18 districts in first level, including Aurangabad, Nanded, Nagpur, Nashik, Gadchiroli and the like.

Mumbai, however, will continue to be under restriction, BMC said on Friday.

Delhi: In a press conference, Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said places of worship in the national capital will be permitted to reopen starting Monday, but no visitors will be allowed for now.

Restaurants will also be able to operate at 50 percent of seating capacity. Malls will run from 10 am to 8 pm. Besides, Kerala government on Monday indicated that the state will replace the unified lockdown strategy with region-specific restrictions from June 17. The state has been under lockdown for 38 days now. Also, lockdowns in Jharkhand and Nagaland are extended until further notice.