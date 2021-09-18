COVID-19 hit country’s economy hard: Kovind

Shimla: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the Covid pandemic hit the country’s economy hard and the government has taken various fiscal measures to alleviate distress and help the poor.

Kovind said this at the valedictory ceremony of the National Academy of Audit and Accounts for the Indian Audit and Accounts Services (IA&AS) trainee officers here.

Kovind said the past 18 months have been very trying for the country. Economy was badly disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The government has taken various fiscal measures for the welfare of the poor and alleviate distress, he said.

These are often financed through money, which may be said to have been borrowed from our children and grandchildren, he added.

We owe it to them that these scarce resources are put to best possible use and are most effectively used for the welfare of the poor, he said, adding that CAG has a very important role in this.

Kovind said audit engagements provide a unique opportunity of gaining deep understanding of the system and place CAG in a good position of suggesting improvements.

The President gave away medals to meritorious trainee officers on the occasion.

His wife Savita Kovind, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present.

Earlier, Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu welcomed the President.

Director General of National Academy of Audit and Accounts Sunil S Dadhe detailed about various activities of the institute. The President is on four-day visit of Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday evening, the governor organised a cultural programme and banquet at the Raj Bhawan in his honour.

Kovind will leave Shimla for Delhi on Sunday morning.