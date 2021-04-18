COVID-19 horror: Over 40 bodies cremated at a time in Bhopal, visuals go viral

Bhopal: India is witnessing unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. In some places, people along with corpses are seen waiting outside crematoriums where many corpses are being cremated at a time.

Recently, horrific visuals of Bhopal crematorium where over 40 bodies were cremated at a time went viral on social media. The visuals were captured by a photojournalist, Sanjiv Gupta using his drone camera.

As per ABP News, at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat, Subhash Nagar Vishram Ghat and graveyard, the last rites of many corpses were performed.

It is also reported that people are facing difficulties in finding wood for funeral pyre.

Talking to a media person, Sanjiv Gupta said that at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat, every ambulance was bringing 8-10 bodies for the last rite. He also said that there was no cooperation from the government, not even lighting arrangements were done at the ghat.

COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 11,269 COVID-19 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 3,95,832, while the day also saw 66 deaths and 6,497 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in MP stands at 4,491 and the recovery count is 3,27,452, leaving it with an active caseload of 63,889, he added.

The state has recorded 1,00,321 cases and 505 deaths in April so far, the official pointed out.

“Indore’s caseload rose by 1,659 to touch 87,625, including 1,040 deaths, seven of which took place on Saturday. The tally in Bhopal is 66,891 after it added 1,669 cases. Bhopal’s toll rose by one to touch 671. The active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 10,605 and 8,539 respectively,” the official said.

With 52,568 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in MP crossed 70.23 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,95,832, new cases 11,269, death toll 4,491, recovered 3,27,452, active cases 63,889, number of tests so far 70,23,077.