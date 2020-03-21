COVID-19: Hyderabad DRF teams in action with disinfectants

Hyderabad: Amid Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, teams of DRF has swung into action in Hyderabad and Secundrabad by spraying disinfectants at Public places.

Bus shelters, footpaths, parks, and public places are being sanitized by spraying the disinfectants. DRF men are taking up disinfectant spraying works in various areas.

