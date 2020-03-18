Fake hand sanitiser racket busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With sales of hygienic skyrocketing globally amidst the coronavirus outbreak, several rackets in the city have been capitalizing upon the COVID-19 scare by manufacturing and settling fake hand sanitisers. The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate Special Police Commissionerate Operations Team, Bhongir Police and Ayush Ministries’ Drug Inspectors busted one drug manufacturing unit situated in the Charlapally area outside the city that carried out this illegal enterprise.

Through this unit, products were distributed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through various distributors and supplied to leading medical stores.

The police seized 25,000 units of 100 mL sanitisers and raw materials worth Rs. 50 lakhs. The investigation revealed that the perpetrators of this racket have manufactured and marketed one lakh bottles.

The police have six suspects involved in creating these fake products and have filed cases against them under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Drug Law.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner M Mahesh Bhagwat, said “One of the assumed has been identified as Kakarlapudi Krishna Kiran, a Managing Director of Seven Hills Softfel Company based in Hyderabad and Vemuri Venkata Subramanyam who is the General Manager of the same company,” said M Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner.

The demand for hand sanitiser is surging around the globe with coronavirus spreading. This is prompting retailers to ration supplies and online vendors to hike prices.

“Normally, hand sanitisers turn dry as soon as they are applied on hands but these manufacturers were marketing their sanitizer promising that their particular company’s sanitiser does not become dry, said Dr. Balakrishna state’s Ayush Drug Inspector.

The duplicate manufacturing unit was located within the Khushaiguda Police Station’s limits. The accused created fake products and named them as “Semuns Cleansem” and “Kausthuba Coclean 19.”

The Commissioner further mentioned that a similar case was reported under Abdullahpurmet Police State in his Commissionerate where three others were taken into custody for preparing such products.

They came to know that Kakarlapudi Krishan was operating a licensed factory in the industrial area of Hyderabad where he began fabricating Ayush Softgel Capsules and Syrups.

The Drug Inspector states that both the perpetrators did not take any kind of precautions or follow standards set by the Drug and Ayush Department. Hence, both were taken into police custody for preparing and marketing bogus hand sanitisers.

According to the latest reports, Telangana has reported the sixth case of coronavirus.

