COVID-19 in Hyderabad: Loo Café to sanitize all restrooms

Hyderabad: Amidst, the threat of deadly Coronavirus across the world, the Loo Café has taken up special safety measures to completely sanitize all their present cafes in the city. Loo Café along with a Hyderabad-based company, IXORA FM collaborated with the GHMC had installed luxurious and hygienic public toilets in 2018.

Abhishek Nath, the founder of the Smart Washroom and Café chain, said, “A special sanitization drive is being undertaken to ensure the restrooms are thoroughly sanitized and fogged to kill the bacteria. The café the team is also using a special steam machine to sanitize and disinfect the public washrooms.”

Loo Café takes special sanitation drive in wake of COVID-19.

A sanitaion worker of Loo Café as part of awareness, displays face mask and gloves

Further, Nath explains that the Loo Café team is wearing a face mask, goggle, and gloves during operations. The team is encouraged to wash their hands before and after serving customers while also spreading awareness to fellow colleagues and customers.

The Loo Café Operations Director, Krishna Chaitanya, said, “The entire working team is being trained and briefed about COVID-19 and what they need to do in case of emergency or panic. They were showed circulars issued by the government of Telangana.”

