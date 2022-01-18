COVID-19: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand meets public virtually

Hyderabad: Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in Telangana especially in GHMC limits, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand is meeting the petitioners virtually.

Since more than 650 Policemen from the state have recently been infected with the coronavirus, leaving the police officials in panic mode.

In wake of incessantly growing infection rate among the policemen, the Hyderabad police commissioner has decided to meet the petitioners virtually. In this connection a virtual meeting section has been created at the Basheerbagh Police commissioner’s office reception counter.

Today, in light of the rapid spread of the omicron virus, CP Hyd started this practice of meeting the petitioners and visitors to my office virtually so as to address their grievances. pic.twitter.com/HD3CSFqx1H — C.V.ANAND, IPS (@CPHydCity) January 12, 2022

Presently all those petitioners who are visiting the police commissioner office for redressal of their grievances are meeting the city police chief virtually,during which CV Anand has been instantly directing the concerned police officials to act on the petitions.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, around 500 officers were infected with the virus in the state. In the second wave, about 40 officers, of the 700 infected, lost their lives.