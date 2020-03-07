COVID-19 in Hyderabad: prices, consumption of eggs, chicken drop

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Chicken consumption in Telangana has come down over 40 per cent and prices by 70 per cent in the last few months as a spread of misinformation on social media linking chicken to the deadly COVID-19 virus, leaving the poultry business denting both demand and prices, said, a member of Telangana Poultry Breeders Association.

Speaking about the chicken sales, Broiler Integration Coordination Committee member Ram Reddy said, “Poultry farms have also taken a beating as sales have dropped sharply by 40 per cent in last one month from 6,00,000 birds a week, he added.

However, many people across the country, apparently sacred of the rumours viral over various social media platforms about the Coronavirus that emanated in China and spreading to other parts of the world, people have removed eggs and chicken from the menu at houses and restaurants.

Ram Reddy also mentioned that the Telangana Government has issued health advisories that coronavirus does not spread from chicken and asked law agencies to take action against rumour spread by the users of social media.

Moreover, on February 28, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and others eaten chicken to disabuse the public of fears that eating chicken or eggs puts one at risk of contracting coronavirus infections.

Chicken sales: Ex-farm gate prices have dropped over 70 per cent to Rs 40 per kg from Rs 100 per kg in last one month although the cost of production is about Rs 75 per kg, he said.

Though the entire poultry industry and farmers have been holding awareness campaigns of chicken and egg melas across the state to remove misconception about the deadly virus causes coronavirus.

The WhatsApp rumour regarding coronavirus spread from chicken leading most chicken and eggs production to disposed at a cheaper price,” Reddy said.

The consumption of chicken and eggs is highest in Telangana at 12 kg, while least in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Poultry farmers are suffering losses whenever a scare was created following an outbreak of viruses. The glorified images of birds being circulated in the WhatsApp groups, it also happened with the bird flu epidemic, later Chikungunya fever, though it has nothing to do with chicken, Reddy informed.

