Hyderabad: With the rampant rise in COVID-19 cases in Telangana State, the VHP and Bajrang Dal on Tuesday cancelled the Shobha Yatra rally.

Although the Telangana High Court had given conditional permission to conduct the Shobha Yatra rally from Gowliguda to Tadbund with only 21 people, it was cancelled after a large number of devotees started joining the rally.