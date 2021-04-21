COVID-19 impact: Hotels turned into isolation centers

Hyderabad: With the rampant rise of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad and the shortage of beds reported in many hospitals, private and corporate hospitals have made arrangements to make hotels’ rooms into isolation centers on a rental basis.

The patients who are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms are admitted in these hotels.

The patients with co-morbidities with the fear of spreading the disease in their family are getting admitted to these hotels by the private hospitals. In the first phase around 25-50 beds are being turned into isolation centers in the hotels.

With the increase in the cases of COVID-19, private hospitals are in talks with other hotels for turning into isolation centers.

At present, four corporate hospitals are providing isolation services in hotels. The facilities of sharing rooms and single bedroom are also being provided to the patients. Every day, a doctor makes a visit and prescribes treatment and medicines for the patients as per their condition. A single room costs around 5000 daily whereas sharing rooms are estimated to be between 3500-4000 on a daily basis.