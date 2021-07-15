COVID-19 impact on madrassas to be discussed at seminar

Hyderabad: Eminent Islamic scholars and heads of different educational institutions will participate in a seminar on “COVID-19 and its impact on Deeni (religious) madrassas (schools) to the problems faced by Madrassas for the last more than a year.

Organized by Al Jamia Al Farooquia, the seminar will be held at 6.30pm at Urdu Maskan, Khilwat, on Friday evening. Participants will discuss challenges and propose solutions to counter the negative impact of COVID-19 on the madrassa education system in Telangana. It is not only the institutions that have suffered but also the students many of whom were getting boarding facilities.