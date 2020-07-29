COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan: TN Guv isolates himself for a week

Posted By Qayam Published: 29th July 2020 12:46 pm IST
COVID-19 Coronavirus

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit isolated himself for a week based on doctor’s advise, as three more people in the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the Governor is “fit and healthy”, the Raj Bhavan communique said on Wednesday and indicated the move on isolation was a precautionary exercise.

“As a precautionary measure to last week COVID-19 cases, thirty eight persons of Raj Bhavan, Chennai, were tested for COVID-19. Out of them, thirty five persons are found to be negative and only three persons tested positive.

Three members, who are tested positive have been shifted to hospital by the Health Department and undergoing treatment,” the release explained.

On Tuesday, Raj Bhavan Medical Officer carried out regular health checkup of the Governor and found him “fit and healthy.”

“However, the doctor has advised him seven days isolation,” the communique further said.

Following this, the Governor has kept himself in isolation and the Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation, it said.

Eighty four security and fire services personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for COVID-19, but none of them came into contact with the Governor or senior officials, the government had said on Thursday.

Source: PTI
