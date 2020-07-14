COVID-19 infectees deliver healthy babies in Gorakhpur

In another case, a 28-year-old woman from Kushinagar and her attendant were found Covid-19 positive. The woman delivered a baby on Saturday evening. The baby is healthy.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 14th July 2020 4:02 pm IST
London: Newborn with Coronavirus

Gorakhpur: Four Covid-19 positive women have delivered healthy babies at the BRD Medical College, where, in the past three days.

College principal Ganesh Kumar said mothers and babies would be tested for Covid-19. If found negative, they would be discharged after 10 days of delivery, he added.

According to the hospital spokesman, a 29-year-old woman from the GIDA (Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority) area was found Covid-19 positive on Sunday. The same day she delivered twins after a C-section. As per doctors, the infants are healthy.

In another case, a 28-year-old woman from Kushinagar and her attendant were found Covid-19 positive. The woman delivered a baby on Saturday evening. The baby is healthy.

Two more women who tested Covid-19 positive delivered healthy babies after caesarean surgery on Sunday and Monday.

Dr Vani Aditya, head of the gynaecology and obstetrics department, said, “We have asked the mothers to wear a mask, sanitize hands and breasts before feeding the baby. Also, only come in contact with the baby at the time of feeding.”

Source: IANS
Categories
HealthIndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close