COVID-19 infectees deliver healthy babies in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Four Covid-19 positive women have delivered healthy babies at the BRD Medical College, where, in the past three days.

College principal Ganesh Kumar said mothers and babies would be tested for Covid-19. If found negative, they would be discharged after 10 days of delivery, he added.

According to the hospital spokesman, a 29-year-old woman from the GIDA (Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority) area was found Covid-19 positive on Sunday. The same day she delivered twins after a C-section. As per doctors, the infants are healthy.

In another case, a 28-year-old woman from Kushinagar and her attendant were found Covid-19 positive. The woman delivered a baby on Saturday evening. The baby is healthy.

Two more women who tested Covid-19 positive delivered healthy babies after caesarean surgery on Sunday and Monday.

Dr Vani Aditya, head of the gynaecology and obstetrics department, said, “We have asked the mothers to wear a mask, sanitize hands and breasts before feeding the baby. Also, only come in contact with the baby at the time of feeding.”

Source: IANS