COVID-19 information made available to the public in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Monday announced that the GHMC is going to upload the information pertaining to COVID-19 positive patients’ details, ID, war, circle and zone particulars under the GHMC limits.



The information can be seen on the GHMC website (https://www.ghmc.gov.in/) where someone’s data will be updated daily. The residential and colony welfare associations have been asked to access the information and cooperate in controlling the spread of Coronavirus.

“Soon we are going to make all the COVID-19 information available to the public,” says, GHMC Commissioner.



“There is a great desire and need right now by the citizens and providers for guidance on COVID-19 management. By making this content available publicly, we are sharing information to avoid panic and problem,” said Lokesh Kumar.