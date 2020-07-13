COVID-19 information made available to the public in Hyderabad

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: July 13, 2020, 8:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Monday announced that the GHMC is going to upload the information pertaining to Covid -19 positive cases details, patient’s ID, ward, circle, Zone particulars under GHMC limits. The information can be seen on GHMC web-site https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ This data will be updated daily, the residential and colony welfare associations have been asked to access the information and cooperate in controlling the spread of Coronavirus. Soon we are going to make all COVID-19 information available to the public,” says, GHMC Commissioner. “There’s a great desire and need right now by the citizens and providers for guidance on COVID-19 management. By making this content available publicly, we are sharing the information to avoid panic and problem," said Lokesh Kumar.
Sign board showing the direction towards Gandhi Hospital's Coronavirus isolation ward and old man wearing facek mask stranding beside the board in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Monday announced that the GHMC is going to upload the information pertaining to COVID-19 positive patients’ details, ID, war, circle and zone particulars under the GHMC limits.


The information can be seen on the GHMC website (https://www.ghmc.gov.in/) where someone’s data will be updated daily. The residential and colony welfare associations have been asked to access the information and cooperate in controlling the spread of Coronavirus.

“Soon we are going to make all the COVID-19 information available to the public,” says, GHMC Commissioner.


“There is a great desire and need right now by the citizens and providers for guidance on COVID-19 management. By making this content available publicly, we are sharing information to avoid panic and problem,” said Lokesh Kumar.

Categories
HyderabadTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close