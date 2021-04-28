COVID-19: Inter 2nd year students may be promoted with same marks they scored in 1st year

Hyderabad: With COVID-19 cases surging in the state, and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBEI) being unable to conduct exams for inter students, the body is considering a proposal to assign second year students the same marks they scored during their first year.

Experts deem that the current situation in Telangana is not conducive to hold second year exams and that there is hardly any chance of the examinations being held now. The Telangana government had announced earlier that a high level meeting will be held in the first week of June to take a final decision regarding the exams. However, experts have said that there is no possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic receding by then.

If the Inter second year is delayed further, then it will create problem for the entrance exams of engineering, medicine, NITs, IITs and other such exams. The slow checking by private lecturers will further delay the result, and compound the issue. Moreover, only 20 to 25 days regular classes were held during the current academic year of 2020-21.

Considering all these factors, TSBIE officials are reviewing how to assign marks to the students if the exams are cancelled. In case of students not agreeing to the marks assigned to them, it has been learnt, they are considering to provide an opportunity to such students to write exams. There is a proposal to assign practical marks on the basis of science records of students as well.

The Secretary of TSBIE, Syed Umer Jaleel, has instructed all colleges to dispatch the marks of Ethics, Human Values and Environment education assignments by May 3. He also warned college managements not to link the assignment marks with their fees. Strict action shall be taken if parents complained that their wards’ assignments were not taken due to non payment of fees, he informed.